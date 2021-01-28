MONTREAL -- Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair entered a not guilty plea in court proceedings Thursday as he faces a second sexual assault charge.

Boisclair was not present in court as his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

The 54-year-old was arrested two weeks ago and faces sexual assault charges.

“The defence will be able to see what's in the file immediately,” said prosecutor Luc Page as the prosecution gave Boisclair’s defence team a copy of the evidence.

First elected to the National Assembly in 1987 at age 23, Boislair rose to become leader of the PQ in 2005. After his political career ended, in 2012 he became Quebec's delegate in New York City.

This is the second time Boisclair faces such charges. He was originally arrested a year ago based on allegations he sexually abused a man in 2014. Publication bans prohibit the identification of alleged victims in both cases.

The court appearance was originally set for March 1, but the court will now deal with both cases on April 16.

Authorities won't say if the case is similar, but media reports claim the new plaintiff decided to come forward after Boisclair's first arrest was made public.

His lawyer said Boisclair wants a trial by judge and jury.



- With files from The Canadian Press