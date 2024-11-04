Montreal teen missing for 2 weeks

Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Aurélie Turcotte was last seen Oct. 22 leaving her home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, and her family has not heard from her since.

Police say they are worried for her safety.

She is 5'11 and weighs 134 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She is white and speaks French.

Police urge anyone with information to dial 911 or their local police station.