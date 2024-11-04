MONTREAL
    • Montreal teen missing for 2 weeks

    Montreal police are looking for Aurelie Turcotte, 14, who has been missing for two weeks. (SPVM) Montreal police are looking for Aurelie Turcotte, 14, who has been missing for two weeks. (SPVM)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks. 

    Aurélie Turcotte was last seen Oct. 22 leaving her home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, and her family has not heard from her since. 

    Police say they are worried for her safety. 

    She is 5'11 and weighs 134 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She is white and speaks French. 

    Police urge anyone with information to dial 911 or their local police station.

