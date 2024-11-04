American expats in Canada mobilize for U.S. election day

With just one day before the U.S election, American expatriates living in Canada are mobilizing to get the vote out.

"The eligible U.S. voting population in Canada is actually larger than the eligible voting population in four U.S. states," said Jacob Wesoky with the group Democrats Abroad Canada.

Wesoky said he believes Americans living in Canada can still affect the results of the election.

"What we're doing now, it's just encouraging everybody who hasn't already sent their ballot back yet to do so as soon as humanly possible," Wesoky said.

"And if they live in a state that accepts electronic fax or any sort of more immediate form of return, to do that as soon as possible."

Depending on their home state, Americans may still be able to request an absentee ballot on the website Vote From Abroad, but for both overseas campaigns the focus on Monday was to call voters in swing states.

"We're hoping our votes will matter but we're also hoping the help that we're giving them will matter," noted Georgeanne Burke, a Republican living in Canada.

Burke, who is affiliated with the group Republicans Overseas, acknowledged that campaigning for Donald Trump in Canada has been challenging but added that she has seen more enthusiasm this election cycle then the preview two.

"It's about a three to one advantage for Democrats. But Republicans have been more active than I've ever seen them," she said.

The polls are razor tight in seven key swing states and just like four years ago political analyst Graham Dodds believes it's unlikely we'll know the results on election night.

"Unless it's a blowout? And I think that's unlikely, the odds are it's going to take at least a few days. It might well come down to my own, state of Pennsylvania as it did four years ago," he explained.

"Pennsylvania has a weird tradition where they don't really start to count the mail in ballots until the physical polls are closed Tuesday night."

In 2020, it took until Saturday for election officials to finalize the results.