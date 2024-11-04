11-year-old child dead after being hit by truck in Mile-End

An 11-year-old child died after being struck by a grocery delivery truck while crossing the street in Montreal's Mile-End neighbourhood Monday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they received several calls around 7:30 p.m. about a collision between a truck and a pedestrian.

They say the truck was heading south on Parc Avenue, turned right on Bernard Street and hit the child trying to cross the intersection.

Police say they found the child severely injured underneath the truck. The victim was transported to hospital where he died.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances around the death.