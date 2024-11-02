The New Penelope: virtual museum pays tribute to 1960s Montreal nightclub
If you were a hip teen or young adult in 1960s Montreal, you might have stepped into several dimly lit downtown spots like the Pot-Pourri on Stanley Street, the nearby Café Andre, or the Finjan Club on Victoria in Côte-des-Neiges with the likes of blues-gospel legend Reverend Gary Davis or a very young Bob Dylan playing in front of young music connoisseurs
Montreal archivist Louis Rastelli dug into this overlooked era of Montreal for the creation of a virtual museum.
"Even in our local history, we have a very baby boomer centric version of the 60s with all the big chapters, the subway, the Expo," said Rastelli, who wasn’t yet born at the time.
"Below the surface, it's just another thing we discovered about the Stanley Street scene. There's all these articles about the Stanley street scene, and nobody thinks of Stanley Street today, but I mean, it was hopping."
A promotional sign for The New Penelope Club. (Source: Gary Eisenkraft Collection)
The big place at the time on Stanley was called the Esquire Showbar, which attracted international jazz and rhythm and blues artists of the time. But it was for adults only.
That’s when a 19-year-old folk singer named Gary Eisenkraft opened the New Penelope Club on Stanley Street above Sainte-Catherine Street. A hole in the wall that could barely seat 60 people. It was an all-ages venue, without a liquor licence.
Rastelli says Eisenkraft's approach to entertainment was ground-breaking at the time, inspired by the emerging counter-culture scene emerging in New York’s Greenwich Village.
"So this guy had the great idea of saying, 'I'm going to bring it to the kids. I'm going to book these amazing bands that none of them are allowed to see now. But I'm going to find a place where they can come and see it,'" Rastelli said.
The initial New Penelope featured local favourites such as the Fugs, the Cavemen, the Sidetracks, or the Mountain City Four, a quartet that included two young sisters named Kate and Anna McGarrigle.
Overwhelmed by its success, the New Penelope moved a few blocks away in 1967 at the corner of Sherbrooke Street and Park Avenue. The interior design was done by famed French artist Francois Dallegret.
There's only one video in existence. It was in a scene shot for a movie called High, shot by avant-garde director Larry Kent, that reflected rebellious youth at the time.
"It wasn’t just about sex. It was sex, drugs and rock and roll, you know," Kent told Rastelli as part of his research on the topic.
For music lovers, the New Penelope was a rare chance to discover up and coming artists.
"That's where you get things like Joni Mitchell and Frank Zappa and Muddy Waters and Penny Lang and Jesse Winchester, Gordon Lightfoot," Rastelli said.
Montreal archivist Louis Rastelli dug into this overlooked era of Montreal for the creation of a virtual museum. (CTV News)
Pierre Huet, a young author who would help form the Quebec legendary 70s band Beau-Dommage years later, says he came of age at the New Penelope.
"It was really a true experience for me. You know, you consider for me getting into Expo 67 was a major day in my life and getting into the New Penelope," Huet said.
He also recalls that the two solitudes of Quebec at the time got along fine at the café.
"There was absolutely no language barrier inside the club," he said.
Rastelli recently invited the former patrons to a recent gathering to present his online museum. Most are in their 80s now, but their memories are very much alive.
Sam Boskey was a McGill University student at the time, before he became a social activist and municipal city councillor for Montreal.
"It was a time again where there was a discovery of not only of white folk music, but a lot of Black blues, which started to become very popular amongst white audiences. And record companies started to be paying attention to this.
Bluesmen like Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, Junior Wells all performed at the cafe," Boskey said.
But the low cover charge, changing tastes, lack of alcohol revenues, and the arrival of a less than peaceful crowd of bikers would soon doom the venue. By the end of 1968, Eisenkraft closed the New Penelope.
"There was a constant job of trying to fend off the creditors because between the bands and the rent, they took a lot of people coming through to be able to make ends meet," Boskey recalled.
Eisenkraft died 20 years ago. But Rastelli now hopes the memory of the New Penelope will be an integral part of Montreal's colourful history.
Rastelli’s online museum of the New Penelope is available on communitystories.ca.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Danielle Smith facing leadership review Saturday to close out UCP convention
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
Local sheriff asks FBI to investigate death of Black man found hanging in Alabama
The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man in Alabama, who was found hanging in an abandoned house, following a request from a local sheriff amid fears among community members who accuse local law enforcement of longstanding, unchecked misconduct.
India trashes Canada for linking home minister to Sikh activist plot
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Florida's convicted killer clown released from prison for the murder of her husband's then-wife
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison on Saturday.
Man says it's 'surreal' that officials euthanized pet squirrel Peanut
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, Israeli military official says
Israeli naval forces captured a senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, an Israeli military official said Saturday.
Americans in Canada cast ballot ahead of U.S. election
Stephen Winters says watching the U.S. election campaign from Canada as a dual citizen is like a parent watching their kid play sports.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
2 more people charged in connection with fatal Brampton shooting in August
Police charged two more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Brampton back in August.
-
Man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing: paramedics
A man is in serious, life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say.
-
Police investigate suspicious incident in Mississauga after video of person appearing to be restrained
Peel police are investigating a suspicious incident in Mississauga after a video emerged of someone appearing to have been restrained.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe announces 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural Ottawa residents
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural communities at the Rural Summit 2024 Saturday.
-
Here's what you can buy for $729,000 in 8 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
-
Rusty thumb tack found in mini chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario: OPP
A rusty thumb tack was found in a mini chocolate bar after trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Atlantic
-
'It’s a dream come true’: Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt is set to be officially sworn-in as New Brunswick’s 35th premier Saturday afternoon.
-
Decision not to print voter cards for N.S. election 'short-sighted': seniors advocate
A seniors advocacy group says it is very concerned about a decision by Nova Scotia's elections agency not to mail voter information cards because of the threat of a postal strike.
-
Dieppe’s Champlain mall sold to Montreal-based company
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
OPP investigate fatal ATV crash in Kapuskasing
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Belanger Road North Road in Kapuskasing involving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
-
Stunt driving stop leads to impaired driving arrest in Cochrane
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
London
-
Domestic violence survivors and their allies raise awareness and funds in Sarnia
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off, survivors and their allies gathered at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. to not only bring attention to the abuse, but also raise money for the local shelter.
-
WPS calling for public assistance in fatal collision
The Woodstock Police Service is looking for public help in a fatal vehicle collision investigation.
-
Change your clocks, change your batteries
As daylight saving time comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, fire officials in the region are reminding everyone to change smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr represents himself, asks jury to find him not guilty in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
-
Tow truck operator seriously injured outside his vehicle in North Dumfries: police
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
-
Needle and toothpick found in two separate chocolate bars in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public after two separate chocolate bars were found lodged with a needle and toothpick in Cambridge.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following vehicle collision
A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.
-
Walk honours Harrow family killed in case of intimate partner violence
A commemorative walk held in Harrow, Ont., on Saturday morning honoured a mother and her two children, who were killed in June.
-
Change your clocks, change your batteries
As daylight saving time comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, fire officials in the region are reminding everyone to change smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
OPP officer, nurse awarded for outstanding community service
Constable Katy Viccary from Nottawasaga OPP and Cathy Eisener from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) were recognized this week for their ongoing excellence in community service.
-
Tow operator charged for drug possession
A tow operator in the Peel region was charged by OPP this week for allegedly being in possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian suffers 'significant injuries' in Surrey crash, RCMP say
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Surrey Friday night.
-
B.C. deluge shows why cities struggle to keep up with extreme rain
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
-
Team of thieves targeting 'large-scale' homes in Surrey, RCMP say
Police in Surrey say they're investigating a series of residential break-ins targeting "large-scale homes" in the South Surrey, Panorama Ridge and Crescent Beach areas.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. deluge shows why cities struggle to keep up with extreme rain
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
-
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Manitoba premier says he'll listen to Winnipeg's requests for new tax powers
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not making any commitments on possible new municipal taxes in Winnipeg.
-
Spilling the tea on the popularity, benefits and uses of the beverage
As the weather begins to cool down across Manitoba, it’s the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a nice, warm cup of tea.
Calgary
-
CTV Calgary broadcast legend Darrel Janz dies at 83
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
-
Calgary police issue warning after receiving over 150 calls relating to personal fireworks
Calgary police issued a media statement Saturday reminding residents about the rules regarding personal fireworks after receiving over 150 complaints.
-
Ground broken on new affordable housing development in northeast Calgary
An affordable housing project is being built in northeast Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith facing leadership review Saturday to close out UCP convention
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
-
2 killed after truck crashed into semi on Highway 831
Two people are dead after the truck they were in crashed into a semi on Highway 831 south of Waskatenau on Friday.
-
'Simply unacceptable': Edmonton averaging 4 impaired drivers per day as MADD launches holiday campaign
As the holiday season approaches, drivers are being asked to consider the danger of getting behind the wheel after one too many drinks.
Regina
-
Regina election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Nov. 13 vote
Voting day for Regina’s civic and school board elections is fast approaching, here’s all you need to know ahead of election day.
-
RCMP looking for 2 men after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
Swift Current RCMP are looking for two men after a 'serious assault' in the city early Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
-
Saskatoon police warn of potentially fatal cocaine after two suspected overdose deaths linked to the substance
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is issuing a public warning about a potentially fatal batch of cocaine circulating in the city.
-
'Sorry bro, but I gotta shoot you': Family speaks out after man was shot and robbed north of Prince Albert
The family of a man shot and seriously injured at a jobsite 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert late last week is speaking out.