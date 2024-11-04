Police watchdog looking into Salluit, Que., shooting that killed 1, injured another

Quebec’s police watchdog (BEI) is investigating an intervention by the Nunavik Police Service that killed someone and severely injured another in Salluit, Que., Monday.

Initial information released to the BEI suggests one person was killed by an officer and another suffered serious injuries. Videos posted online show a man being shot at close range by an officer.

Members of the community gathered after the incident to show solidarity with the victims and denounce police brutality.

The circumstances around the intervention Monday morning are unknown.

Five investigators will be dispatched soon to investigate further and meet with witnesses, the BEI said in a news release.

It adds that further details will be shared “once the BEI has gathered more information”.

A parallel criminal investigation into these events has been entrusted to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which will act as the BEI’s support police force.

Salluit is an Inuit fly-in village of just over 1,400 people, about 1,850 kilometres north of Montreal.

Contacted by The Canadian Press, the SQ declined to comment on the case.

