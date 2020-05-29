MONTREAL -- Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair turned himself in to Montreal police Friday.

An arrest warrant had been issued Wednesday for Boisclair, who is accused of having committed sexual assault with a weapon on an unidentified victim six years ago.

Boisclair turned himself in to the east division operational centre of the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal on Langelier Blvd. in the Saint-Leonard borough around 8 a.m.

Boisclair was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date and left the building about three hours later.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Boisclair wore a face covering and blue shirt. He did not address journalists on his way in or out of the police building.

Boisclair and another unnamed suspect are alleged to have committed the assault in question on Jan. 8, 2014, in Montreal.

Boisclair is facing two charges related to the alleged assault. If found guilty, he faces a maximum of 14 years in prison.

Boisclair, 54, was the leader of the Parti Quebecois from November 2005 to May 2007. He has also served as Quebec's special envoy to New York.

In 2018, Boisclair pleaded guilty to a charge of impaired driving and was fined $2,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.