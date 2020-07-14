Advertisement
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads not guilty to two sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old is facing two charges related to a single, unidentified victim. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL -- Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has pleaded not guilty on two counts of sexual assault.
The ex-politician was not in court Tuesday but was represented by his lawyer.
Boisclair is accused of sexual assault with the participation of another person and sexual assault with a weapon.
The crimes are alleged to have occurred on or around Jan. 8, 2014 in Montreal.
No one else has been charged in relation to the alleged assault, despite the fact Boisclair is accused of sexual assault with the participation of a third party.
The case returns to court Sept. 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.