A five-alarm fire took place Monday evening at an apartment building in Pierrefonds.

The Montreal fire department initially tweeted about the blaze at 6:17 p.m., when it was a first-alarm fire. Within a half hour, they had upgraded it to a general-alarm fire.



The fire spread to multiple units in the three-storey building, said a witness.

The fire department warned people to avoid the intersection of Riverdale Blvd. and Riviera St., just west of Sources Blvd. on the northern tip of the island.



