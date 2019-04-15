Featured Video
Five-alarm fire rips through Pierrefonds apartment building
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 8:04PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 9:28PM EDT
A five-alarm fire took place Monday evening at an apartment building in Pierrefonds.
The Montreal fire department initially tweeted about the blaze at 6:17 p.m., when it was a first-alarm fire. Within a half hour, they had upgraded it to a general-alarm fire.
The fire spread to multiple units in the three-storey building, said a witness.
The fire department warned people to avoid the intersection of Riverdale Blvd. and Riviera St., just west of Sources Blvd. on the northern tip of the island.
Latest Montreal News
- Five-alarm fire rips through Pierrefonds apartment building
- Quebec proposes taxi customers pay 90 cents extra per ride to compensate cabbies
- Laval police seek woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed, assaulted Dollarama staff
- Former fugitive pleads guilty to Mafia-linked screwdriver stabbing
- Zero Waste: Metro grocer to allow shopping with reusable containers