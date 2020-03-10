MONTREAL -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Boucherville, on Montreal's south shore, have been reopened after a truck overturned near the de Montarville exit.

The exit itself is still closed as authorities work to tow the truck.

Early Tuesday morning, the large vehicle overturned, crashing into two lampposts. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Transports Quebec officials, as well as firefighters, are onsite. They could not say what, if anything, was inside the truck.