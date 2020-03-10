Eastbound Highway 30 reopens after truck overturns in Boucherville
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 6:41AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:10AM EDT
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONTREAL -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Boucherville, on Montreal's south shore, have been reopened after a truck overturned near the de Montarville exit.
The exit itself is still closed as authorities work to tow the truck.
Early Tuesday morning, the large vehicle overturned, crashing into two lampposts. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Transports Quebec officials, as well as firefighters, are onsite. They could not say what, if anything, was inside the truck.