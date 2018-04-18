Crane collapses in Little Italy
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 1:47PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 4:15PM EDT
A crane collapsed Wednesday as roofers were working on a residential building in Little Italy.
The incident happened during the lunch hour near Alma St. and St. Zotique St.
A witness said the crane appeared to lifting a weight that was far too heavy when it listed to one side and collapsed.
The crane's beam landed on a dump truck belonging to the same company, but nobody was hurt.
A second crane was brought it to lift the load and help set the first mobile crane upright.
Latest Montreal News
- Man who forced turnaround of Sunwing flight ordered to pay $17,453
- Quebec City police locate child's body: report
- Rights groups worried about abuse at G7 summit
- Daughter of mosque shooting victim said family immigrated to avoid terrorist attacks
- REM will cost taxpayers nearly three times original price