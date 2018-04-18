

CTV Montreal





A crane collapsed Wednesday as roofers were working on a residential building in Little Italy.

The incident happened during the lunch hour near Alma St. and St. Zotique St.

A witness said the crane appeared to lifting a weight that was far too heavy when it listed to one side and collapsed.

The crane's beam landed on a dump truck belonging to the same company, but nobody was hurt.

A second crane was brought it to lift the load and help set the first mobile crane upright.