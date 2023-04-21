Child gives Transport Minister orange cone, asks to improve Quebec road safety

Quebec children called on Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault to improve road safety around schools on Friday.

Just before a debate in the national assembly on this issue, young Alexis Tremblay even gave the minister a small orange cone he had made, on which he had drawn roads and characters.

At the news conference, children who had been invited by the opposition parties even testified about the dangers of walking to school.

The Liberal Party (PLQ), Quebec Solidaire (QS) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) are all calling for changes to the Highway Safety Code, but especially for rapid development around schools to slow down traffic, projections, pavements, etc.

During the debate in the Salon Bleu, Guilbault said that the government set up a program for municipalities that finances up to 50 per cent of eligible expenses for improvements around schools.