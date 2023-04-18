Quebec drivers must now learn the 'Dutch reach'

Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) training courses and exams will now require drivers in the province to understand the "Dutch reach."

The Dutch reach is a method of opening a car door so drivers are forced to look behind them and avoid "car dooring" cyclists.

The SAAQ "Pivot door opening" has been integrated into the Road Safety Educaiton Program and includes the need for the "observe-evaluate-act" (OEA) sequence when leaving a vehicle where drivers check the rear-view mirror and blind spots before opening their door, SAAQ communications director Meetu Madahar said.

Driving schools were informed of the addition in December.

"Pivoting to open the door is a simple manoeuvre that is recognized as an effective way of preventing cyclists' exposure to the risks associated," said Madahar. "In addition to cyclists exposed to this risk, other road users can also be victims, notably moped riders, motorcyclists and motorists."

Geneviève Thériault recommended new drivers be taught to open their door with their right hand to encourage a safer blind spot check.

Madahar said the delay in implementing the recommendation was to give time for the SAAQ to study them and determine how to apply the recommendation.

"In some cases, regulations or laws have to be changed, which can take time," she said. "In this case, the technique had to be incorporated into the driving course curriculum. The change needs to be incorporated when updating, adjusting the training materials, training the trainers, modifying the tests if necessary."