Collisions, road fatalities up in 2022 and compared to 2017-2021: Quebec police report
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ)'s annual report on road safety shows a deterioration of several data in 2022, not only compared to the previous year, but also in comparison with the averages calculated from 2017 to 2021.
For example, there were 266 fatal collisions last year, while there were 245 in 2021 and an average of 232 in the period 2017 to 2021. In one year, the number of fatalities has risen sharply, from 265 two years ago to 291 in 2022.
The Sûreté du Québec police have also observed a recurring phenomenon that concerns them: nearly 30 per cent of victims who died in road collisions were not wearing a seatbelt.
Reckless driving and speeding were responsible for 32 per cent of collisions last year, compared to 15 per cent for driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or fatigue and nine per cent for inattention or distraction.
The 2022 results show that the greatest number of fatal collisions occurred in the Mauricie-Lanaudière region, with 45, followed by the Estrie-Centre-du-Québec region (41) and the Outaouais-Laurentides region (38).
Between 2021 and last year, the number of pedestrians who lost their lives on the territory served by the SQ rose from 30 to 36, while seven cyclists died in each of the two years.
On the other hand, the number of collisions involving at least one motorbike decreased from 53 two years ago to 43 last year.
The Sûreté du Québec is critical of the fact that human behaviour is often at fault in collisions resulting in injury or death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Critics pan government plaque praising Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada's evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff when its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, but critics argue that sends the wrong message.
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
In the search for unmarked graves at residential school sites, what do radar 'anomalies' mean?
More than 2,000 'anomalies' were found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, but excavations or core samples will be needed to determine if they are unmarked graves.
Police in India charge 2 men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.
Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.
Toronto
-
These are Toronto's 10 most congested intersections
Here is a list of the 10 Toronto intersections with the most traffic congestion in 2022.
-
Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by downed light pole in Toronto
A 71-year-old woman died in hospital more than a week after she was struck by a light pole that had been knocked over by a truck.
-
Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in antivirus phishing scam
An 87-year-old Ontario senior wishes he never opened an email that looked like it came from Norton Antivirus, as it ended up costing him more than $40,000.
Atlantic
-
Rain and freezing rain linger into Tuesday for parts of Maritimes
Further periods of rain and freezing rain are expected for parts of the Maritimes Monday into Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia opposition wants more accountability on 'frightening' ER problems
Nova Scotia's opposition parties pushed Monday for more public accountability from the government over the province's struggling hospital emergency departments.
-
Suspect arrested following suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.
A suspect is in custody following a suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.
London
-
Bus Cancellations in the London region
The fog and freezing rain is causing a number of bus cancellations and delays in the London region Tuesday morning.
-
London police arrest man connected with death of a child
London police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a young child
-
FOLLOW ALONG
FOLLOW ALONG | Mayor Morgan to deliver his first State of the City address Tuesday morning
More than 1,200 local business leaders are expected to fill the RBC Place Convention Centre to hear newly-elected Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his first State of the City Address.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in antivirus phishing scam
An 87-year-old Ontario senior wishes he never opened an email that looked like it came from Norton Antivirus, as it ended up costing him more than $40,000.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Calgary
-
'We literally ran out of money': Calgary Legion forced to close pub, sell building
It was supposed to be a model for Legions across Canada but, six years after it opened, the Royal Canadian Legion No. 264, known locally as the Kensington Legion, has closed its public restaurant and bar and sold its building, becoming a tenant in the property it once owned.
-
Woman photographs mice in Foothills hospital cafeteria; AHS investigating
A Calgary woman is raising concerns after she spotted several mice in a cafeteria at the Foothills hospital.
-
High River diner, residents thrilled to see a bit of themselves in 'The Last of Us'
Those familiar with Evelyn's Memory Lane Diner in High River, Alta., may do a double take when watching HBO's highly anticipated 'The Last of Us,' which premiered on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Administrative staff at Wellesley Township 'feeling refreshed' after four-day work weeks
Wellesley Township administrative staff are halfway into a one-year pilot project for a compressed work week, and it’s already getting rave reviews.
-
WRDSB trustees give green light to motion exploring free GRT passes for students
Trustees with Waterloo region’s public school board are moving forward with exploring options to provide free bus passes to students.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man devastated after irreplaceable keepsakes from late wife stolen during break-in
When A Vancouver woman was dying from cancer, she knew she would never grow old with her husband or watch her daughters grow up – so she made sure to leave them handwritten notes and other gifts. Now, those priceless mementos have been stolen.
-
Surprise motion to backtrack on Stanley Park bike lane removal coming soon, says park board commissioner
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to backtrack on the removal of the Stanley Park Drive bike lane, according to the board's sole Green Party member.
-
Tesla Model 3 crashes into gate at B.C. ferry terminal
Police are investigating after a Tesla Model 3 crashed into a closed ferry gate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Smith says no COVID-19 pardons because Canadian system doesn't work like the U.S.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is no longer pursuing amnesty for COVID-19 health-rule violators because Canada doesn't work that way.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer
Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.
Windsor
-
G1 driver facing charges after Tecumseh traffic stop
A Leamington man is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop in Tecumseh. According to OPP, the 32-year-old man was stopped on Highway 3 for stunt driving.
-
Training for 'active attacker' in Windsor today
Windsor Police Service is warning of a training exercise taking place Tuesday on King Street.
-
'Vigilante justice gone too far.' The trial has begun for a man who heads Creeper Hunter TV, an online site that confronts men allegedly seeking sex with underage individuals
Windsor man is facing charges in London court in relation to a contact he made with a London-area man.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe critical after Trudeau leaves him off invite list
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon Monday during a stop on what he describes as an "A to Z" tour of Canada's battery supply chain, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wasn't invited.
-
WestJet to offer flights to Calgary out of Sask.
WestJet has confirmed they are adding flights to Calgary out of Saskatchewan starting in February.
-
In the search for unmarked graves at residential school sites, what do radar 'anomalies' mean?
More than 2,000 'anomalies' were found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, but excavations or core samples will be needed to determine if they are unmarked graves.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about Ontario's investment in private healthcare
here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's three-step plan to reduce surgery wait times.
-
House fire in rural south Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire in the city's rural south end on Tuesday morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Virtual meeting on east-end LRT construction progress being held Tuesday
The city of Ottawa says a virtual public meeting for east-end residents Tuesday about Stage 2 LRT progress will take place Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
How a family's precious heirlooms were returned by a Sask. woman 9 years after they were lost in a move
Emily Robertson never thought she'd see her wedding photos again.
-
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
-
Saskatoon man suffering life-threatening injuries from stabbing: police
A 23-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault on Saturday.