MONTREAL -- Carey and Angela Price stepped up with $50,000 for the Breakfast Club of Canada’s Emergency Fund, as the organization works to feed food-insecure children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Habs goalie and his family have been involved with the club for five years through The Carey and Angela Price Foundation including Shooting for the Stars, which gives Indigenous children a week-long experience in Montreal with Price, and a fundraiser held in Kelowna, BC, which has raised $820,000 for the Breakfast Club.

“We are lucky to have everything we do, when so many people lack access to healthy food. We feel compelled to do our part so that the most vulnerable children and communities in the country, including Indigenous communities, aren’t victims of food insecurity during this crisis,” said Angela Price in a news release Monday.

“Right now, we need to [...] make sure [children] get the nutrition they need to grow up healthy.” – Daniel Germain, BCC President & founder



The Breakfast Club provides a healthy breakfast every morning at school for some 250,000 students. The Club says the number of children across the country with food-insecurity is over 1 million.

“I sincerely hope that Angela and Carey's act of generosity will inspire others to do the same,” said Daniel Germain, President and Founder of Breakfast Club of Canada in the same release.

Those who want to donate to the Breakfast Club can do so at its website or by texting CLUB to 20222 to make a $5 or $20 donation.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the club is issuing special grants to organizations through its emergency fund.

According to the release, more than 50 organizations have already applied for assistance. As part of its emergency measures, the Club is diverting meals that normally go to schools to groups in regions most at risk.