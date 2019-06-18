

CTV Montreal Staff





Montreal's arson squad is investigating a fire that damaged a building in Cote des Neiges overnight.

Alarms went off at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in a building in the Smart Centres strip mall, near WalMart on Jean Talon Blvd. at Decarie Blvd.

Fire crews rushed to the building and once they dealt with the flames and smoke they found several signs that the fire had been deliberately set.

The building houses a hair salon and several restaurants.

The extent of the damage is not known.