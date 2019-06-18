Featured Video
Arson in Cote des Neiges
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 12:39PM EDT
Montreal's arson squad is investigating a fire that damaged a building in Cote des Neiges overnight.
Alarms went off at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in a building in the Smart Centres strip mall, near WalMart on Jean Talon Blvd. at Decarie Blvd.
Fire crews rushed to the building and once they dealt with the flames and smoke they found several signs that the fire had been deliberately set.
The building houses a hair salon and several restaurants.
The extent of the damage is not known.