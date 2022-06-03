2 cars destroyed in suspicious fire in Pierrefonds
Two cars were heavily damaged in what Montreal police (SPVM) is calling a suspicious fire in the western Pierrefonds neighbourhood.
Officers received a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Friday about a car that was on fire in the parking lot of a commercial building.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, on Gouin Boulevard West near Saint-Jean Boulevard, they noticed that the flames had spread to a second car and were threatening a nearby house, forcing the evacuation of those inside.
"The fire did not spread to this residence," said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois. "No one was injured in this event. Damage to the two cars is [extensive]."
There have been no arrests and the investigation has been turned over to the Montreal police arson squad.
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
-
-
-
