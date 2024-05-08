Montreal to carry out annual warning siren test

The City of Montreal is slated to test out its annual warning siren test Wednesday.

The test will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"This simulation will raise awareness among the area's residents as to how to stay safe in case of an incident involving the release of a toxic substance," a press release from the city states.

Ten industrial plants are set to take part in the test.

"The safety of all citizens is a priority and residents must be ready to react in case of a toxic release," said Alain Vaillancourt, the executive committee member in charge of public security. "This is why we are taking proactive action, together with the industrial plants, to coordinate technical tests in potentially affected areas."

As part of the simulation, each plant will take turns sounding the alarm for three minutes, according to a predetermined schedule.

In case of an actual incident, the siren will be followed by safety instructions.

To stay safe and allow first responders to do their jobs efficiently, follow these instructions:

Enter the nearest building as fast as possible.

Close all doors, windows and ventilation systems.

Refrain from going to pick up your children from school in order to avoid any danger to yourself or your children.

Keep phone lines free.

Follow directives issued by authorities.

Schools and daycare administrators in the area have already been informed of the safety instructions to follow in case of a toxic release.

The test is a requirement under the Environmental Emergency Regulations of the Government of Canada.