Firearms trafficking network targeted by police raids in Greater Montreal

Police officers are conducting a series of searches in the Greater Montreal area Wednesday in the hopes of neutralizing a firearms trafficking network linked to local street gangs.

Officers with the Integrated team against firearms trafficking (EILTA) are performing raids and arrests in Delson, Saint-Amable, Longueuil and Montreal.

"Right now, we're arresting four people that are situated in Delson, Montreal, mostly, and Longueuil," said Benoit Richard, communications coordinator for CENTAURE. "We are also doing some warrants and searches in eight houses and nine vehicles."

EILTA is comprised of officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) as part of the CENTAURE strategy against organized crime.

Any information related to the possession, trafficking or use of firearms can be reported to the CENTAURE information line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).