Suspect arrested after series of arson attacks on Montreal tow trucks

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a series of arson attacks on a towing company in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Justin Attallah was apprehended in Rosemère on Tuesday and appeared at the Montreal Courthouse the next day to face charges of arson, possession of incendiary materials and possession of false identification.

The charges are in connection with an April 21 attack at Meteor Towing, the most recent of five arsons since last November.

In a previous incident, on April 10, a suspect broke into the Meteor Towing yard by cutting a fence, but fled when he saw surveillance cameras.

Five months earlier, in November, four tow trucks belonging to the company were set on fire in two separate incidents.

Montreal police (SPVM) says it has reason to believe the incidents are linked to a territorial dispute on the Island of Montreal.

The force says it is still working to identify other potential suspects involved.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2022.