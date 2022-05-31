2 homes hit as gunshots ring out in Riviere-des-Prairies
Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired in a residential area in the east end Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
Officers responded to several 911 calls at 10:30 p.m. Monday about gunfire near Fernand-Forest Avenue and Albertine-Morin Street.
Upon arrival, police located gunshot impacts on a residential building containing two homes and found several shell casings on the ground.
The force notes the residents of the homes hit by gunfire are not known to police.
"It's not known if the residence was targeted or if it was somebody on the street that was targeted," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
There have been no arrests and police are still searching for witnesses.
Officers say they also plan to look at surveillance footage in the area in order to figure out what happened.
