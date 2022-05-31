2 homes hit as gunshots ring out in Riviere-des-Prairies

In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil

In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports after tense negotiations that exposed the cracks in European unity.

Ukrainian demonstrators in Brussels, on May 30, 2022. (Olivier Matthys / AP)

U.S., Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada released a joint statement regarding illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada.

When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?

The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.

