'Deeply disturbing' that Legault asked police to dismantle McGill encampment: opposition parties

Quebec Premier François Legault is facing criticism from opposition parties for asking police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment on the McGill University campus.

Despite the premier's remarks and a recent closed-door meeting between the protesters and the school's administration, the group says it has no plans to leave their encampment.

Protesters are starting to call it a "tiny city." Tents are still pitched, there's a library and wooden sidewalks. Going into its second week, it seems Premier François Legault's calls have been ignored.

Last Thursday, the premier asked Montreal police (SPVM) to shut down the camp and on Tuesday, he stood by his words.

"I've said what I want to say. Now, it's up to McGill management and SPVM to choose the appropriate means and times to ensure that the law is respected," he told reporters in Quebec City.

But opposition parties say Legault shouldn't have said anything at all.

"Separation of power is important. It's not a decoration. The right to protest is important in a democratic society and it's deeply disturbing to see Mr. Legault intervening in that situation," said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Québec solidaire's co-spokesperson.

'Legault needs to respect the rule of law'

Others say that the fact that there was no police intervention shows the province's institutions are working correctly, especially after a judge rejected an injunction to remove the encampment.

"François Legault was irrelevant trying to give orders to the SPVM. François Legault needs to respect the rule of law," said Quebec Liberal Party interim leader Marc Tanguay.

"It's not to the premier to just tell the police what to do while there's a judgment," said Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. "And you can agree or disagree with the judgment, but it's a judgment."

Protesters say there was no progress after a private meeting with the university on Monday but Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says it's important to keep having those discussions.

"The SPVM will continue to monitor, of course, because we want to make sure it's peaceful," the mayor said Tuesday.