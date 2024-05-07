Longtime weather specialist Lori Graham announces she's leaving CTV Montreal

CTV News Montreal's ray of sunshine — Lori Graham — is leaving the station after more than 25 years.

The longtime weather specialist announced on Tuesday that she is saying goodbye to her CTV family to spend more time giving back to the community, specifically, her faith community on the South Shore.

Her last day on air will be May 30.

While she's known for her work on CTV, Graham got her start in media at CJAD 800 after the radio station hired her while in her second year studying broadcast journalism at Concordia University. She went on to work as a traffic reporter, news reporter and newscaster while finishing her studies.

She crossed over to television after CTV hired her to present the weather during the infamous 1998 ice storm in what she calls her "baptism by ice."

She has long been a familiar face in the community during her broadcast career, most notably as co-host of CTV News Montreal’s Telethon of Stars to raise money for pediatric research. Some of her most thrilling TV appearances were when she presented the weather live while rappelling down a skyscraper in downtown Montreal and when she did a live segment while participating in the Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS.

Another memorable moment for her was doing "Celebrity Weather" when she trained and performed evening weather alongside famous faces like P.K. Subban, Anthony Calvillo, Sugar Sammy, Eugénie Bouchard and then-mayor Denis Coderre.

Born and raised on the West Island of Montreal, Graham says she has been proud to work for the television station she grew up watching and to give back to her community over the years.

She has hosted and emceed countless local fundraisers and charities and acted as honourary president of the Canadian Cancer Society's annual Relay for Life. She has also played an active role in events to benefit the Shriner's Hospital, the McGill University Health Centre, the Lakeshore General Hospital, The Children's Wish Foundation, Ronald McDonald House charities, Girls for the Cure and Kids Help Phone, among others.

Her career also saw her hosting a primetime show for CTV's national weekend morning show, Good Morning Canada, and presenting the weather on the network's national morning shows over the years, including Canada AM and Your Morning.

Graham’s long contribution to CTV News Montreal will be recognized in the days leading up to her final broadcast.