Incendiary device thrown through window in Villeray

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after an incendiary device was thrown through the window of a building in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Officers received a call from the fire department at 3 a.m. Wednesday about the incident on Saint-Denis Street and Crémazie Boulevard.

"By the time the police arrived on the scene, the firefighters already brought the incendiary object under control," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "No flame had time to emit."

She adds damage to the building was confined to the broken window.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.