Montreal Canadiens to get fifth overall pick in NHL draft

The Montreal Canadiens retained the fifth pick in the upcoming NHL lottery draft on Tuesday night.

The Habs had the fifth-best chance of winning the first pick, at 8.5 per cent, by virtue of its 28th place overall in the NHL standings.

The Canadiens won the lottery in 2022, earning the right to first pick. It selected Slovak forward Juraj Slafkovsky in front of its fans at the Bell Centre.

Last season, the Habs also talked to Nashville in the fifth spot and opted for Austrian defenseman David Reinbacher.

The San Jose Sharks won the lottery on Tuesday. They finished last in the overall NHL standings and had just over a 25 per cent chance of drafting first overall.

According to most experts, Canadiens forward Macklin Celebrini, who played for Boston University last season, is the best prospect available.

The NHL Draft will take place on June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 7, 2024.