Four teenagers accused of assault and conspiracy will spend the weekend in jail.

The four were arrested Thursday and questioned by police before appearing in court on Friday afternoon, several days after a high school student was attacked in a park in RDP.

All four, aged 15 and 16, stood quietly and calmly as they were charged with assault and with conspiracy.

Each boy had at least one family member present in court for moral support, and Youth Protection Services workers were also on hand.

The Crown objected to them being released, so the quartet will spend the weekend in custody until a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

Prosecutor Marie Vauclair has asked for equipment to be in the courtroom for that hearing so a witness's video of the incident can be played to the court.

The youths are accused of attacking a Lester B. Pearson High School student on Tuesday, repeatedly kicking him in the face and stomping on him.

Dozens of teenagers watched the events unfold but none of them called 9-1-1.

Montreal police said they are still searching for another teenager who took part in the attack.