A teenager was taken to hospital Tuesday after being assaulted by five youths in Riviere des Prairies while dozens of people watched and did nothing.

The victim is a student at Lester B. Pearson High School, and the attackers are EMSB students from other schools.

A video of the assault shows several students talking and arguing with their hands in their pockets, while surrounded by a crowd of dozens of students.

When the victim looks to his right to talk to one of the teens, another youth suddenly punches him in the left side of the head.

The victim falls to the ground as one of the teens yells "surprise mother****er."

Five attackers then stomp on the victim and repeatedly kick him in the head as he curls up in a ball. One attacker holds the victim in place as a second thug kicks him in the face.

One person, possibly the victim, can be heard saying "stop, stop" but the attackers continue kicking the victim's head, punching him, and running up and jumping on him.

One of the attackers repeatedly yells out "don't even speak my f***ing name n****r" as he punches the victim and kicks him in the face.

After about 30 seconds and dozens of punches, kicks, and stomps, the attackers finally stop when one person cries out "okay guys stop, it's enough."

During the attack dozens of students stood or sat motionless while several recorded the assault on their phones.

EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen confirmed the attack took place Tuesday in RDP and that some of the attackers attended other EMSB schools, not Lester B. Pearson high school.

"We were made aware of the video [Wednesday] morning and immediately called police. The victim is badly bruised but to my knowledge wasn't otherwise injured. The principal of a school identified four attackers who attend two different alternative schools (not Lester B Pearson) They have been suspended indefinitely," said Cohen.

The board was not yet aware of the identity of the fifth attacker, and Cohen said he did not know the motive for the assault.