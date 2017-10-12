

Four minors have been arrested after a teenager was viciously attacked as dozens of high school students stood idly by.

On Tuesday multiple youths assaulted a Lester B. Pearson High School student, repeatedly kicking him in the face and stomping on him.



Police confirmed Thursday evening that three 15-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy have been taking in for questioning. They are still looking for another 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

No charges have been laid at this point.

Dozens of students watched the attack unfold, and while some recorded the assault on their phones not one called 9-1-1 to report the assault.

Police say they are working closely with Youth Protection Services as they question the four teens in their custody, a standard practice when minors are arrested.

Police say the teens could face charges including aggravated assault, because of the nature of the beating. The questioning could take several hours in conjunction with Youth Protection Services, said police.

Four of the alleged attackers have been indefinitely suspended from their schools; they were not students of Lester B. Pearson, but rather, attended other schools within the EMSB.

Mike Cohen, spokesperson for the board, said one student who attended a mainstream school will not be permitted to return.

Meantime, the principal of Lester B. Pearson High School has met with students who stood idly by while watching a vicious attack in a nearby park.

A few students told the principal that they called 9-1-1 after the attack, which lasted less than one minute, but Montreal police said there were no calls that day or evening.

Instead, a parent informed the school and police the following morning, giving them the video taken on a child's phone.

The EMSB is now planning to discuss violence with students, and the duty to take action to help victims and to inform authorities.

Former Montreal Canadiens player Chris "Knuckles" Nilan, who frequently works with groups to discuss bullying of and by children, was dismayed by this week's attack.

"Get involved, you have to get involved. People are so afraid to get involved," said Nilan.

He said the fact so many people watched and didn't move, didn't offer any help, is sad.

"A lot of kids knew that kid, maybe some don't like him, maybe some like him. Doesn't matter. To see a human being like that treated like he was, really getting beaten within an inch of his life, that you can stand there and watch that and not get involved, that's really disturbing," said Nilan.

"It starts at home. Talk about a teachable moment. We're the parents, what do the parents say to their kids? Why did you just stand there? I'm sure they were scared, right, but you know, to watch that and stand there. Did anyone run and get the principal? Did somebody on the phone call 911? That's why it's so disturbing to me. I feel so bad for that boy who got beat up," he said.