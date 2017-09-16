Several parts of Turcot Interchange closed for weekend
Construction crews work on the Turcot Interchange in April 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 10:31AM EDT
Work on the Turcot Interchange continues, meaning several parts of the roadway are shut down this weekend.
The closures, which began on Friday at 11:59 p.m. and continue until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, include:
The full closure of the entrance ramp to Rte-136 eastbound from Highway 20.
The entrance ramp to Rte-136 eastbound from the Decarie Expressway.
Access from Rte-136 westbound to the Decarie Expressway northbound.
There is also a closure of Highway 15’s exit to De La Verendrye during the same time period.
