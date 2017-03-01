

CTV Montreal





Laval police are looking for multiple pickpockets who steal items from people eating in restaurants.

Police said that in more than 100 cases over the past nine months, the suspects have used the same strategy: grabbing wallets that are easily accessible, namely from coat pockets, or from purses hanging off chairs.

The suspects then quickly use the credit cards they find to commit fraud.

Officers provided a photo and video of two suspects, but say there could be others.

Anyone who can identify the men seen in this photo is asked to call Info Crime at 450-662-4636, or to call 9-1-1 and mention dossier LVL 160225 057.