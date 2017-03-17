One pilot has died and another is badly injured following a mid-air collision in St-Bruno.

They were flying two small planes on Friday during the lunch hour when they collided above the junction of Route 116 and Highway 30.

Longueuil police said one airplane crashed into the mall's roof while the other smashed into the parking lot.

Both planes were the same make and model of Cessna 152 aircraft, both owned by Cargair, a local flight school.

Longueuil police spokesperson Nancy Colagiacomo said that only one person was aboard each plane.

"The person who was seriously injured was a pilot, and the death was the other pilot," she said.

Police later said that the second pilot is expected to survive, although the extent of their injuries is unclear.

Two other people were taken to hospital and treated for nervous shock.

Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos said the cause of the crash is not yet known.

"All we know is it was a collision in the air, both planes went down," he said.

He added that a flame retardant substance had been sprayed on the wreckage to prevent any fires from breaking out.

Firefighters removing fuselage from plane that crashed at promenades st Bruno pic.twitter.com/fO7UmelioZ — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) March 17, 2017

Witnesses in parking lot

Rene Thibault said he was in another of the mall's parking lots when he heard a loud cracking sound. He started yelling for the people underneath the collision to watch out.

"I saw the plane spinning as it fell," he said. "There's no words for this."

Two other passersby described a similar scene: a loud noise followed by the plane spinning wildly. One witness said she was worried one of the planes was going to crash in front of the building's doors but it ended up on the roof instead.

The mall was evacuated because of a gas leak, and will remain closed on Saturday.

Prior incidents with Cargair

The Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team of investigators from Ottawa, and they arrived in St-Bruno at 5:30 p.m.

Longueuil police will lead the investigation, working with experts from the TSB and Transport Canada to determine exactly what happened.

Both planes were owned by a local flight school, Cargair, and both planes were Cessna 152 aircraft.

The flight school said it is co-operating with the investigation and offering condolences to the deceased.

"We are concentrating our efforts to help our employees and students who are all part of the Cargair family," said Josée Prud'homme, the company's president.

Twenty years ago four people died when two Cessnas, one privately owned and the second owned by Cargair, collided at the Mascouche Airport.

In that 1997 crash both planes were approaching the runway to land.

Another Cargair pilot was involved in a near-miss incident that was investigated by the TSB in 2001.

In that case, a Cessna 172 flew from Mascouche around downtown Montreal, then came into the path of an Air Canada regional jet landing at Dorval airport.

The planes came within 200 feet of each other, but nobody was injured and neither plane was damaged.