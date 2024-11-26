Searches underway in Laval to solve 2022 murder

Montreal police (SPVM) says it will be conducting searches on the banks of the Rivière des Mille-Îles in Laval, north of the island, on Tuesday in connection with a murder that took place in 2022.

According to the force, the incident occurred on Aug. 10 at 10:25 p.m. when two men were talking in the parking lot of a high school near P.-M.-Favier Avenue and de Charny Street in the Montreal North borough.

"Two armed suspects opened fire before fleeing," Montreal police noted. "Once on the scene, police discovered a 26-year-old man with serious gunshot wounds."

Officers found bullet holes in parked vehicles and shell casings on the ground.

"The victim was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," police added. "Another man was injured in the same incident."

The death was the 19th murder on the territory in 2022.

Tuesday's search is in collaboration with police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911, visit their local police station or anonymously and confidentially call Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or via the online form.