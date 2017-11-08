

Out of 103 people elected in Montreal on Sunday only seven are visible minorities.

That does not reflect the city where one out of three people is not white.

That is prompting many people to say Projet Montreal and other parties need to recruit more members of visible minorities as candidates.

Projet Montreal has two borough councillors who are members of visible minorities, but neither will be seen at City Hall.

Meanwhile voters elected four city councillors and one borough mayor from Team Denis Coderre, including Montreal's first female Chinese councillor, who are members of visible minorities.

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, CRARR, said Mayor-elect Valerie Plante is therefore unlikely to reflect the city's population with her executive council, and with the people appointed to paramunicipal boards like the STM.

Among all candidates, 21 percent were members of visible minorities.

Chris Erl is researching municipal politics, and said when politicians do not accurately reflect the population, that can affect the decisions they make.

"I want to understand who's elected to local government and how that impacts how local government functions and whether or not it's classified as representative of the people or if there are ways it can be improved so that people can actually have more of a say at City Hall," said Erl.

"Because we deal with day-to-day issues, on the ground, at City Hall. It's garbage collection, it's plowing of snow, it's things like the metro and the police. It's very important things to our day-to-day life," said Erl.

He said that poor representation of visible minorities is common at municipalities across Canada.

Erl said part of that may be due to white men being more likely to put their own names forward when entering politics, while women and members of visible minorities often only run after being asked.