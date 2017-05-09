

CTV Montreal





According to the latest figures, 171 municipalities in Quebec are affected by flooding and 2,700 houses are flooded.



In total, 2000 people have left their homes and about 500 roads washed out province-wide.



Several schools in at least six regions, including the Montreal area, are again closed Tuesday.



The National Assembly in Quebec City is on break Tuesday due to widespread flooding across the province. MNAs from all parties agreed it was better, during the crisis, to be there for citizens.

In Gatineau, the city is keeping some of its municipal buildings, in order to lighten traffic in the area.



With files from the Canadian Press