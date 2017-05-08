

With the Galipeault Bridge remaining closed, the AMT will once again offer free transportation Tuesday on the Vaudreuil Hudson and Deux Montagnes train lines.

As it did on Monday, there will be an extra train added at 8:45 a.m. on the Vaudreuil Hudson line.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board announced many schools will remain closed Tuesday.

The board said no schools have been infiltrated by water. Instead, the board points out that using streets is still hazardous for school buses, and officials are worried about parents trying to drive pupils to school.

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School and the West Island Career Centre are closed because those buildings are being used as the command centre for the city of Pierrefonds and the Red Cross.

Other schools closed include:

Macdonald High School

Riverdale High School

Kingsdale Elementary

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary

St. Anthony Elementary

St. Charles Elementary

Terry Fox Elementary

Sources Adult and Career Centre

All other Lester B. Pearson schools will be open on Tuesday May 9.

The Commission Scolaire de Laval says L'Orée des Bois school will be closed Tuesday May 9 because streets around the school are flooded.

The CLSC Pierrefonds blood test centre will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because getting to the building is difficult.

Located on Gouin Blvd. just a few blocks east of the Riviere des Prairies, access to the building is limited.

Anyone who urgently needs bloodwork is asked to go to the Lakeshore General Hospital between 7 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Likewise the breastfeeding drop-in has been moved to the CLSC Lac St. Louis on Cartier Ave. in Pointe Claire.