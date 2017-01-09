

CTV Montreal





A fire burned through a Laval strip mall early Monday morning, leaving nothing but the wreckage of multiple stores.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. inside one of the storefronts on René Laennec Blvd. near Lausanne Rd., and quickly spread to the adjoining businesses.

Firefighters rushed to the scene but were unable to save the depanneur, the bakery, the ice cream store or the hair salon.

Laval's arson squad is investigating the fire to determine its cause.

Last Thursday another Streakz hair salon, part of the same chain, was firebombed in another part of Laval.

There are reports the boutique is owned by a woman with ties to the Montreal Mafia.