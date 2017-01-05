Laval hair salon with suspected Mafia links firebombed
Streakz Coiffure & Spa was firebombed early Thursday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 4:21PM EST
Police are investigating the firebombing of a hair salon in Laval.
At 2 a.m. Thursday one person smashed the window of Streakz Coiffure on Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and hurled a Molotov cocktail inside.
Firefighters extinguished the flames but the business was badly damaged.
They could also smell a flammable liquid, so they called the arson squad to investigate.
There are reports the boutique is owned by a woman with ties to the Montreal Mafia.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Questions after LaSalle daycare educator caught on video abusing children
- Pilot project has customs agents checking travellers from afar at tiny border crossing
- Maple syrup producers adopt new classification system to usher in sweet, sweet success
- Class-action lawsuit seeks to overturn $50 million in photo radar tickets
- Paralympian Benoit Huot named to Order of Canada