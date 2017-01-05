

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating the firebombing of a hair salon in Laval.



At 2 a.m. Thursday one person smashed the window of Streakz Coiffure on Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and hurled a Molotov cocktail inside.



Firefighters extinguished the flames but the business was badly damaged.



They could also smell a flammable liquid, so they called the arson squad to investigate.



There are reports the boutique is owned by a woman with ties to the Montreal Mafia.