Police are investigating the firebombing of a hair salon in Laval.

At 2 a.m. Thursday one person smashed the window of Streakz Coiffure on Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and hurled a Molotov cocktail inside.

Firefighters extinguished the flames but the business was badly damaged.

They could also smell a flammable liquid, so they called the arson squad to investigate.  

There are reports the boutique is owned by a woman with ties to the Montreal Mafia.