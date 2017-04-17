

CTV Montreal





With the deadline to file tax returns approaching, police are warning of scammers attempting to defraud people of their personal information.

The RCMP has issued a warning to taxpayers to be on the lookout for fake emails and phone calls claiming to be from officials of the Canada Revenue Service.

One recent email mimicked the style of a Canada Revenue Agency email, including the use of the CRA’s logo. The email claimed that the recipient is due a tax refund but to claim the money, they must submit information such as their social insurance number.

According to the CRA, the agency would never send an email and any refunds are sent by cheque or direct deposit. The agency advises against clicking on any links in such emails.

When in doubt, taxpayers are advised to log into their account on the CRA website to determine the status of their return and of any refunds.