MONTREAL -- It took 200 volunteers, two adapted transport buses, four coaches and 14 ambulances, but Urgences Sante was up to the task to bring 50 young patients to see the Santa Claus Parade in Montreal Saturday.

The plan was months in the making.

"Since August, we have people, our communications department, that have been working on this regularly to make this day happen," said Sylvain Lafrance from Urgences Sante.

The kids from the Montreal Children's Hospital rode in their own special caravan of decorated ambulances along the parade route.

Maxime Cournoyer's 14-month-old child Sena is battling a serious hip infection and has been hospitalized for three weeks. Cournoyer said a trip outside the hospital is a welcome reprieve.

"We are happy that all of these volunteers are here, and it warms us a lot to know that all of these people are trying to make it a nice day for all the children," he said. "It's great for the children themselves to see other children enjoying thier time. I think it's important."

It's the 23rd year Urgences Sante has organized a day for patients at the Children's.

"The kids are in the hospital. They're living their dramas as best they can, and I think it's our way to give them that little day off they need," said Lafrance. "Everybody needs a day off."

It's a day off for the parents as well.

"We have all these emotions and it's easy to feel depressed, but when a child smiles, it helps us a lot," said Cournoyer.