QUEBEC CITY -- A man accused of killing his two children in Wendake last fall was back in court Tuesday in Quebec City.

Michael Chicoine, 30, appeared by videoconference from a Quebec City detention centre and was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques said some evidence still had to be disclosed to defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon.

He gave Gagnon a USB key containing additional evidence including an investigation report. However, he said there were still some small elements to obtain and that he hoped to share them with the defence by March 30, when Chicoine is scheduled to be back in court.

Chicoine is accused of allegedly killing his two sons Olivier, 5, and Alex, 2, on the night of Oct. 10 to 11, 2020. He later turned himself in to police.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 12, 2021.