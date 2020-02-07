MONTREAL -- Well over 30 centimetres fell on Montreal over the past two days, but the worst of the white stuff is over.

The heavy snowstorm that hit the region is set to change to light snow late Friday evening and clear overnight.

Temperatures, however, are then set to drop.

Overnight from Friday to Saturday, the skies will gradually clear and the mercury is set to drop to minus 17, but with the wind, it will feel like minus 27.

Temperatures Saturday will be around -14 and sunny, and -10 on Sunday.

Light snow is set to return Monday with temperatures around -1.