StrikeOut Cancer foundation a legacy from a Montreal man for his late mother

A Montreal man who lost his mother to cancer has raised more than $200,000 for other families.

Anthony Pacella said helping kids as they embark on their cancer journey is his goal.

Mary Milello Pacella died 13 years ago at the age of 52, and Pacella has been fundraising ever since.

"She passed away in January 2011, so I was 15," he said. "Six months prior to that, so August of 2010, she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and she never smoked."

Before she died, Pacella made her a promise.

"Before her passing, I wanted to do something where, for the rest of my life, I could just live in her legacy and her honour, which is how StrikeOut Cancer came to be," said Pacella.

The StrikeOut Cancer Foundation started with big, fun bowling events benefitting The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"Anthony has just been instrumental in bringing together the Montreal community," said Lauren Donnelly from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "He hosts events a bit all over the place, so he's helping us spread the good word, reach new partners and really spread the beautiful impact the foundation has."

The StrikeOut Cancer Foundation also supports The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society - which named him a "visionary" of 2024.

Anthony is proud of that and hopes his mother is too.

"Sometimes, I don't even realize how far maybe I've taken it just because it's always been about her," he said.