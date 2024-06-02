Driver missing after vehicle plunges into the Riviere-des-Prairies between Montreal and Laval

Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM), the Canadian Coast Guard and the Montreal fire department (SIM) are around Parc Maurice Richard in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough after a vehicle heading north on St-Hubert Street crossed Park Stanley Avenue and went into the water at around 4:50 a.m.

"One man was seen in the river near the vehicle," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

The vehicle is completely submerged and authorities still do not know the circumstances that led to the vehicle crashing into the river.

Divers reached the vehicle at around 1 p.m., but did not find anyone inside. Authorities plan to remove the vehicle from the water later in the day.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing further down river with teams on the water and shores looking for the driver.