Christiane Ayotte, Quebec pioneer in the fight against doping, retires
Quebec chemist Christiane Ayotte, a leading figure in the fight against doping, officially announced her retirement on Friday.
A true pioneer in the field, Ayotte was head of the doping control laboratory at the Institut national de la recherche (INRS) since 1991.
After 35 years, Ayotte says she has decided to turn the page on an exceptional career.
It's a decision she says she may have considered earlier had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the laboratory's activities.
Ayotte made a name for herself in the 1980s with her work detecting steroids by mass spectrometry.
It's a technique that is still used today to catch athletes trying to gain a competitive edge by using banned substances.
"Everything was new, there was practically nothing in the scientific literature, and I had a lot of fun developing it," she said talking about her work, which has shaped the modern fight against doping.
Last week, Ayotte received the René Dussault Lifetime Achievement Award at the Quebec Interprofessional Council's recognition banquet.
The award, presented in front of her peers and numerous representatives of Quebec's 46 professional orders, recognizes Ayotte's invaluable contribution to her field.
With a doctorate in chemistry from Université de Montréal (UdeM), she has distinguished herself worldwide through her dedication to the integrity of sport, the protection of athletes and the advancement of knowledge in her field.
"With her cutting-edge expertise, determination and integrity, Christiane Ayotte created what has become a model for all anti-doping laboratories worldwide,” said INRS Director General Luc-Alain Giraldeau in a press release. "Her achievements and remarkable career are a source of immense pride for our university and our community."
Professor Jean-François Naud, a close collaborator of Ayotte's, is slated to succeed her as the head of the INRS laboratory in the fight against doping in sports.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2024.
