Tickets for cyclists in Montreal increases by 20 per cent

The number of tickets given to cyclists between 2022 and 2023 increased by 20 per cent, according to SPVM data obtained by the Journal de Montreal.

Last year 8,361 tickets were issued compared to 6,941 the year before.

The most common infractions noted between 2021 and 2023 were wearing headphones, riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and not stopping at red lights.

"We have some challenges," said Velo Quebec’s Jean-Francois Rheault. "The idea that pedestrian priority is not respected around school buses, around bus stops or on multi-user paths is something that we need to change."

In NDG, the Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists said there are only eight bike paths and adding bicycle-only infrastructure is a good way to reduce bad behaviour.

"These infractions are mainly because we're coming into contact with other modes of transit like cars and walking," said Jason Savard.

As for electric bicycle users, the law states that riders need to wear helmets.

BIXI does not currently provide them for its users and Velo Quebec is hoping to have the regulations modified.

"We have recommended to the Ministry of Transportation to reduce the maximum speed of the public bike share from 32 kilometers to 25 kilometres and then removing the helmet requirement," said Rheault.

He does however encourage all riders to wear them no matter what type of bicycle they use.