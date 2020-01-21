MONTREAL -- Have you ever been accused of driving a ‘mobile igloo’ – where snow and ice are packed so high on top of your car it looks like, well, a travelling ice house?

According to the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), driving around with ice and snow compacted on your car is not only dangerous – it’s prohibited.

“A vehicle’s windshield and windows must be cleared of any matter that might reduce visibility for the driver,” the Crown Corporation states.

Anyone caught driving with snow or ice still on their vehicle can be fined anywhere between $100 and $200.

“No person may drive a vehicle covered with ice, snow, or any other matter that may detach from the vehicle and constitute a hazard for other road users,” the SAAQ adds, noting offenders could face a fine of $60 to $100.

During slippery conditions, or at times when visibility is reduced, drivers are also encouraged to slow down and be careful.

AVOID SURPRISES IN THE WINTER

Here are a few tips to stay safe while on the roads in the winter: