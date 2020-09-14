MONTREAL -- After two consecutive nights of incidents involving firearms – one of which left a police officer with a gunshot wound – Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she is increasing police surveillance in some areas of the city.

“The events of recent days involving firearms are worrying,” Plante said in a statement on Monday. “But I want to reassure Montrealers: we are taking the situation very seriously and are implementing a whole series of actions to stem the problem of violent crime.”

Early Sunday morning, Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to a noise complaint in the Old Port and were then shot at by a 33-year-old man. After shooting back and forth, five people were wounded and taken to hospital, including one of the officers.

“A greater police presence is ensured in Old Montreal as part of the implementation of a visibility plan,” Plante said. “At times deemed more critical – especially when bars close – police will be present continuously, by car and bicycle, near targeted locations.”

Plante was also referring to an event that took place late Sunday night, when an apartment building in the city’s Rivieres-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles area was shot at.

“In the Pointe-aux-Trembles district, increased police surveillance has also been put in place and door-to-door operations are carried out,” she said.

“We cannot accept that acts likely to seriously injure or even kill citizens occur on the territory of Montreal. We will do everything to ensure the safety and well-being of the entire population and quickly resolve these cases.”

Plante sad in addition to addressing issues of crime, the city is also going to work on its prevention methods.

“We have initiated discussions with the other cities of the province in order to assess the best practices allowing the police forces to embody a local service in all the communities,” she said. “We want to ensure that the appropriate resources are deployed to respond to the various challenges that are expressed in the field.”