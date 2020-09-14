MONTREAL -- Shots were fired at a residential building in Rivieres-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles on Sunday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) said they received multiple calls concerning gunshots on Montmartre St. near Forsyth St. around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, SPVM officers noticed several bullet holes in an apartment building and found at least one cartridge, according to spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

The SPVM hasn’t reported any injuries or suspects related to this event.

An investigation has been opened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.