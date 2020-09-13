MONTREAL -- Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) has been asked to investigate an early morning shooting in Montreal’s Old Port that injured five people, including a police officer.

Officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) headed to the clock tower by the water shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday after receiving complaints about loud music and other noise.

According to preliminary information, when the SPVM arrived on scene, a man opened fire in their direction -- hitting one of the officers.

The officers then shot back and hit the 33-year-old who first shot at them.

Three other people were shot during the event and all five were taken to hospital, but the BEI couldn’t confirm any details about the state of their health.

The BEI will have to determine whether the above information is correct. They will be assisted by two forensic identification technicians from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) who work under their supervision.

Huit enquêteurs ont été chargés d'enquêter sur l'événement survenu à Montréal. HAP 06 h 00. https://t.co/JaEnmqBRRc — BEI Québec (@BEIQc) September 13, 2020

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them via their website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2020.