Two 17-year-olds were charged in the stabbing death of another 17-year-old on Nuns’ Island.

The suspects, a boy and girl, were charged with second-degree murder at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it is so far unclear if the victim knew the suspects but believe a robbery triggered the attack.

The girl, wearing a hooded sweatshirt occasional looked at her mother and stepfather in the courtroom during the proceeding, while the boy did not look at his parents, who were also present.

The victim and suspects are not being identified because they are minors.

“It's a very sad case,” said defence attorney Daniele Roy. “It's a sad case for both parties. It's a sad case for the victim it's a sad case for the accused. Those are young people that come from very good families,”

Crown prosecutor Sophie Lamarre is arguing the pair should be sentenced as adults, meaning if they are convicted, they would face of the possibility of life in prison.

If charged as youths, they would face a seven-year maximum sentence, she said.

“My client is presumed innocent. We will work very, very hard to prove him innocent and the first things we are going to do is study the evidence and try to get him out on bail,” said Roy.

The case returns to court next Wednesday when the judge will set a date for a bail hearing. Until then, the two teens are being held at a youth detention centre

Body found in forest

The boy’s body was discovered Monday morning by a passerby running in the forest near De Gaspé St.

Police initially believed the death was accidental but on Monday evening police said the death was considered "suspicious."

On Tuesday, an autopsy revealed the boy had been stabbed multiple times in his lower body, and late Tuesday night police arrested two minors.

The boy and girl were questioned overnight. At this point, police believe the pair were robbing the 17-year-old victim.

Co-workers shocked by death

The victim was a CEGEP student who worked part-time at a Tim Horton's restaurant on Nuns' Island.

His co-workers were shocked when they learned of his death.

"I live on the island too, and I come to work, and I walk here and it happened very close to my house, so it's terrible. I don't know what to say," said one woman.

"He was always nice. Sometimes I would come in and feel sad, and he would cheer me up. He was always that kind of guy."

Another employee was stunned to hear of a death on Nuns' Island, where the last murder to take place was in October 2016.

"I've lived on Nuns' Island for ten years and just to hear of violence in general, and a murder on Nuns' Island, and from what I've heard online was a member of the community and was very gentle and sweet from what I've heard of him is revolting," she said.

Vigil to be held Wednesday evening

Mourad Bendjennet, who knows the boy's mother, said the victim was born in Morocco and moved to Canada ten years ago with his mother and brother, who is 20.

"He always brings happiness at home; it's like her baby because he was the second one. She was very happy to have this boy because he's very warm and sensitive and he always takes care of her," said Bendjennet.

Bendjennet said an online fundraiser sponsored by the Al Jazira Islamic Centre has reached $10,000 and now has a goal of $20,000. The money is meant to help the teen’s mother.

The Moroccan consulate in Montreal has already confirmed it will pay for the repatriation of the boy’s body to his country of origin, Bendjennet told CTV Montreal.

A vigil wis being held at Place de l’Unité, 280 Elgar on Nuns’ Island, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and people have been leaving flowers and candles on De Gaspé St. since Monday morning.

It is considered the 27th homicide of 2018 in Montreal.